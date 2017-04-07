Kids Can Use Their Smartphones for Science Experiments with an App From ‘Lab4U’

Komal Dadlani is the CEO and co-founder of Lab4U, an app that uses built-in mobile sensors to empower teachers to improve their physics class through experimentation.

“Eighty-eight percent of schools don’t have any labs and to learn science you need to experiment and live the experience,” Dadlani, who is featured as one of Toyota’s ‘Mothers of Invention,’ tells PEOPLE. “Some students don’t have that opportunity.”

Dadlani says smart phones and tablet shave several built-in sensors, but they were not being used for science education.

“So we leverage these sensors and design experiments,” she explains.

One of the coolest experiments a user can do with Lab4U? Finding out bungee jumping metrics!

“With very basic materials you can run experiments and learn concepts,” says Dadlani.

The Lab4U app is available on GooglePlay and iTunes store and app store.