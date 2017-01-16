Two Children, Age 8 and 12, Set on Fire While Trying to Roast Marshmallows in Home

Two North Carolina children were airlifted to a local hospital after an attempt at roasting marshmallows left them with severe burns, PEOPLE confirms.

The brother and sister used a lighter, a pan and rubbing alcohol to heat the marshmallows on Saturday in their Goldsboro home, but things soon got out of hand when the flame grew and consumed the kids, WBRC reports.

“The bottle went flying the other way and then the juice, or the alcohol went flying toward my brother and sister and they caught on fire,” Montrael Williams said of his siblings. “I didn’t catch on fire because I was at the corner of the table.”

The children were airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill, a Goldsboro Fire Department spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The incident is under investigation, a Goldsboro Police Department spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. The spokeswoman says that the three children were in the kitchen trying to roast marshmallows and “something got in the way” of the flame, causing “the fire to get out of hand.”

The kids’ mother, Lashandra Moore, said spoke through tears as she spoke of helping her daughter.

“When I turned and looked I just saw my daughter, she was on fire,” Moore told KTRK. Meanwhile, her son had made his way outside where a neighbor was helping the burned boy.

“Jaylen’s eyes were burned so badly, they were blue and gray. And he couldn’t see,” Moore said.

Authorities gave few details about the incident, with the spokeswoman noting only that the injured children are 8 and 12 years old.

The children remained in the hospital on Monday, the spokeswoman says. And family members are waiting for updates on the children’s recovery.

Now, Williams said he’s learned his lesson as a result of the incident.

“I made a promise to myself that I was never going to mess with lighters or fire again,” he told KTRK.