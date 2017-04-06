Kansas High School Principal Resigns After Student Newspaper Investigates Her Past: ‘Things Didn’t Add Up’

After students on a Kansas high school newspaper staff delved into the background of their newly-hired principal and discovered questionable credentials, she resigned.

“There were some things that just didn’t quite add up,” Connor Balthazor, a student on Pittsburg High School’s newspaper, the Booster Redux, told The Washington Post.

In a story published last Friday in the Booster Redux, the student journalists questioned the legitimacy of Corllins University, where incoming principal Amy Robertson said she got her master’s and doctorate degrees.

They discovered that the website of Corllins University didn’t work, and reported that the U.S. Department of Education could find no evidence the school was in operation.

The students also reported they had discovered articles describing Corllins as a diploma mill — where one can buy a degree, diploma or certificates.

On Tuesday, Robertson resigned.

“In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position,” the board announced in a statement. “The Board has agreed to accept her resignation.”

The student newspaper adviser, Emily Smith, told the Washington Post: “Everybody kept telling them, ‘Stop poking your nose where it doesn’t belong.’ But with the encouragement of the superintendent, the students persisted.”

Smith added, “They were at a loss that something that was so easy for them to see was waiting to be noticed by adults.”

When the student journalists held a conference call interview with Robertson, she “presented incomplete answers, conflicting dates and inconsistencies in her responses,” according to the Booster Redux.

She told them she attended Corllins before it lost accreditation, the students reported.

Robertson, who had previously been living in Dubai for more than 20 years, where she worked for an education consulting firm, told the Kansas City Star via email that when she received her degrees from Corllins in 1994 and 2010 “there was no issue.”

She also told The Star she would not answer the students’ questions about her credentials because “their concerns are not based on facts.”

The students became interested in Robertson, who was hired on March 6, after co-editor Maddie Baden discovered several articles linking Robertson to a school in Dubai that had its license suspended.

“That raised a red flag,” Baden told The Kansas City Star. “That started us doing more research.”

Student journalist Connor Balthazor tells the Washington Post the thrill of pursuing this kind of investigative journalism “was like in the movies, a big city journalist chasing down a lead.”