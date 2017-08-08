Kansas Couple Killed in Car Crash One Day After Their Wedding

A Kansas couple died in a car accident just one day after celebrating their wedding.

Austin Wesson, 19, and Rebekah Bouma, also 19, were married on Friday. A day later, their truck struck an embankment and crashed into a tree about two miles east of Clearwater, Kansas, according to the Wichita Eagle.

Wesson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bouma was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She died Monday.

Bouma’s mother, Rachel Byker Bouma, asked for prayers for her and Wesson’s families in a Facebook post.

“(Rebekah Bouma) is with the Lord that she loved to deeply and so joyfully and she is with her husband of just one day, Austin Wesson, whom she loved with all her heart,” Rachel wrote. “We thank God that they are together while grieving their loss so very deeply.”

Rachel told the Wichita Eagle her daughter met Wesson while on separate Christian missions this year and spent much of their time getting to know one another on FaceTime. Wesson was a surf instructor who grew up in South Africa.

“They were very much in love,” John Bouma, Rebekah’s dad, said of the new couple. “There was no doubt whatsoever that their love was the real thing.

“They both loved the Lord – they wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”