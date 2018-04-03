California Man Proposes to Girlfriend During Easter Egg Hunt — With a Hidden Golden Egg!

Jorge Peniche, of San Gabriel, California, wanted his proposal to his girlfriend, Leticia Martinez, to be extra special. So, he pulled out all the stops for his now-fiancée on Easter Sunday.

“I was thinking of something creative, and my mother-in-law said, ‘Why don’t you put it in an egg?’ ” Peniche tells PEOPLE. “My first thought was, ‘Let me look up a Fabergé egg or a bejeweled egg that would look cool.’ And I came across it on Amazon and it all fell into place.”

Peniche, 30, planted the faux golden, bedazzled egg in the grass during the family’s Easter celebration and Martinez was none the wiser as she helped the little kids search in the family’s egg hunt.

“I was Easter egg hunting with our 4-month-old son Jorge and we were just putting eggs in his basket. I pulled the egg from my back pocket and put it inside his basket,” Peniche says.

Courtesy Jorge Peniche

“I walked up to [Martinez] and said, ‘Hey, check out this egg we found.’ She was like, ‘What is this? I didn’t put this there.’ She opened it quickly and closed it! She didn’t know what was going on.”

Then, with their young child in his arms, Peniche dropped to one knee and asked Martinez to marry him. Martinez, 30, burst into tears as he placed the one-and-a-quarter carat, round-cut diamond ring on her finger.

“I hired a Mariachi group to play music,” the groom-to-be gushes. “It was a really great moment. Her grandmother was also there, so it was a beautiful moment for me because her grandmother got to witness it.”

Courtesy Jorge Peniche

Video footage showed Peniche sweetly playing with baby Jorge as he popped the question. In the background, the couple’s family is heard cheering.

“[Martinez] said the egg was beautiful. She actually kept it,” he tells PEOPLE, noting that he knew Martinez was wondering when he’d propose. “This solidified everything and she was so happy as am I.”

Photos of the sweet proposal —particularly the flashy egg— quickly made their way around the Internet. And Peniche says he and Martinez never expected their engagement to get so much attention.

“It’s flattering to have people care,” he says.