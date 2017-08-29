Joel Osteen Responds to Accusations of Closing Megachurch Doors to Texas Flood Victims

Texas pastor Joel Osteen is facing backlash as critics accuse the megachurch leader of closing the doors of his massive Lakewood Church to flood victims in the wake of the deadly Hurricane Harvey.

It all began on Saturday, when church officials issued a Facebook statement, announcing that the Houston church — which can hold more than 16,000 — is “inaccessible due to severe flooding.” The post raised eyebrows, especially after photos surfaced showing the outside of the church unaffected by the rising flood waters.

However, Osteen insisted in a statement to ABC News that he is not closing the doors to those in need, but is waiting until “shelters reach capacity” to welcome evacuees.

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” he added. “Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens to rebuild our lives.”

Houston's @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen's Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

The massive storm touched down as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, dumping several inches of rain on the Texas Coastal Bend. The storm left homes flooded, many without power and several buildings destroyed. At least 10 people have died as a result of the storm and several others have been injured, The New York Times reports.

Joel Osteen's 'Mega' Church closed it doors to flood victims. I would love to see him try to explain that one to God — voize_of_reazon (@Voize_of_Reazon) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen's megachurch is designed for the rising tithe, not tide. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2017

Countless Houston residents were trapped in flooding homes and the Coast Guard has rescued dozens, according to the Times. Thousands of people have been rescued in the wake of the storm, but strained resources have prompted locals to take to the waters in boats and makeshift floating devices to save those stranded.

Now, several Texas towns are bracing for the second impact of the already-catastrophic storm, according to ABC. Evacuations are even underway for Louisiana residents as the storm closes in on the state, Good Morning America reports.

Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8 — Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017

As the destructive storm has consumed headlines, many criticized Osteen on social media, calling the man a “con artist” and referring to the church as a “bank.”

However, some have come to the pastor’s defense, sharing Twitter photos that appeared to show the church’s flooded basement.

“Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation,” one person tweeted. “This is the situation of our church.”

Meanwhile, John Gray, an associate pastor with the church, condemned the criticism in an emotional Instagram post, noting that while he does not make such decisions, he and his wife will do all they can to help those affected by the storm.

Amid the chaos, Donald Trump is planning to travel to Texas on Tuesday with First Lady Melania, according to ABC.