Texas Prosecutor Fired After Allegedly Berating Uber Driver and Accusing Him of Kidnapping

Dallas County officials have fired a prosecutor after she allegedly berated an Uber driver and accused him of kidnapping her during a Friday ride that was captured on audio.

Jody Warner, 32, allegedly insulted and harassed 26-year-old Shaun Platt as he attempted to drive her home from a bar late that night.

“She actually hit me,” Platt recalled during an interview with ABC News. “It was not how I expected my night to go.”

Platt said Warner began yelling at friends out the window after he picked Warner up at Capitol Pub, the Dallas Morning News reports. He said she became upset when he tried to initiate small talk and grew angrier after she asked him to change directions.

The driver recorded the incident, and in the footage, a woman’s voice is heard calling plat “stupid,” “an idiot” and “a legitimate retard.”

“She kept saying she was the assistant D.A. Said, ‘Who are they gonna believe? You or me?’ ” Platt told ABC. “I said, ‘You know what? You’re kinda right.’ So I took out my phone and I recorded it.”

Platt recounted his story to the Dallas publication, noting that Warner allegedly threatened him by saying he was “Never going to work again,” and “Who are they going to believe? I’m a district attorney.”

In audio of the incident, the woman’s voice was heard saying, “I think this might be kidnapping right now, actually.” However, Platt is heard telling her she is free to leave and even asks her to leave the car.

Platt said he eventually called the police and an officer took Warner away. Dallas police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

In a statement to ABC, Warner denied hitting Platt, but expressed regret over the incident.

“I cringe whenever I hear or think about the things that I said that night,” she said. “The audio doesn’t tell you that I was in a situation that made me feel very uncomfortable.”

On Monday, District Attorney Faith Johnson revealed the firing in a statement, announcing that a “thorough investigation” had been conducted.

“Although criminal charges have not been filed, [Warner’s] behavior is contrary to this office’s core principle of integrity, and it will not be tolerated,” Johnson said.

Platt told ABC that he forgives Warner and wants the public to leave her alone.

“I’m sorry that it cost her her job. That was not my intent,” he said. “But you don’t treat people that way.”