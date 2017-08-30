Houston Texans' JJ Watt Raises More than $5 Million for Storm Relief: 'Difficult Times' Show the 'Best in Humanity'

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has raised more than $5 million for Hurricane Harvey relief — and he’s humbled by the nation’s continued generosity in the midst of the historic flood.

“It’s incredible. The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity, that’s showing through right now so much,” he said in a Twitter video posted Wednesday morning, noting that more than 50,000 people have donated so far.

The defensive end kicked off his fundraising on Sunday with a much more modest goal of $200,000, and has been stunned as the donations quickly rolled in.

RELATED VIDEO: Hurricane Harvey: Before and After Footage Shows Damage to Houston

According to Sports Illustrated, several high-profile people in the sports world opened their wallets in a big way: Tennessee Titans owner and Houston native Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million on behalf of the Titans organization, NBA star Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets gave $50,000, while Watt gave $100,000 of his own money.

This is truly unbelievable.

There are no words.

Thank you for your generosity. https://t.co/vKPnHSn1M7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2017

“Forty-eight hours ago we set out to raise 200 grand and now we’re over $4 million,” Watt said in a Twitter video posted late Tuesday. “I’m going to do every single thing that I can to make sure that this money goes directly back to the people and that we help rebuild Houston.”

Watt says he now aims to raise $6 million for the cause.

“There’s really not a lot of words that can describe what he’s done,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters, per SI. “And that thing that’s really pretty neat about him is he’s adamant about that money going towards the people that need it. And I think he’s got a lot of great ideas for that money and I think he’s actually putting it into action right now.”

Click here to make a donation to Watt’s hurricane relief fund.