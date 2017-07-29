Newborn Twins and Toddler Orphaned After Mother Dies the Same Day as Their Father’s Funeral

A series of tragic events claimed the lives of two parents within days of one another, leaving their newborn twins and 1-year-old daughter orphaned.

Family and friends have gathered online to help raise funds for the three small children, who lost their parents in a very short period of time.

The horrible events began on July 11, when Jevaughn Suckoo, 26, was shot and killed in his West Palm Beach apartment complex, the Associated Press reported.

Three days later, as his funeral services were being held, Suckoo’s girlfriend Stephanie Caceres died after giving birth to their twins Jevaughn Jr. and Lailah, the Palm Beach Post reported. She had been in the intensive care unit for 10 days prior. An infection from her Cesarean section led to her death.

The couple had lived together with their daughter, who will turn 2 in a few months, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Suckoo’s death has been ruled a homicide, the AP reported. The assailants who fatally shot him are still unknown.

Caceres, 27, had worked in the office of the Juan E. Batista Pediatrics in Lake Clarke shores for four years. On Thursday, family, friends and co-workers gathered in front of the center to give donations to the family, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“We’re just trying to figure out how to move forward from here,” Suckoo’s aunt, Joni Saunders said at the charity drive, the Palm Beach Post reported.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Caceres’s manager Lina Niemczyk for the three children and has has raised over $33,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Niemczyk says she’s been in close contact with the children’s grandmother, and that the funds raised will be used to provide health, education, maintenance and support for them — as put in a trust that will be managed according to state and federal law by trustees, guardians or the children’s adoptive grandparents.

“Thankfully Stephanie and Jevaughn were raised by a beautiful family that have accepted the challenge set forth by God,” she wrote. “The grandparents are going to start over, now raising their grandchildren.”