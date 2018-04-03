13-Year-Old Boy Who Survived 12 Hours in L.A. Sewer Pipe Speaks Out

A 13-year-old boy was found alive Monday morning after falling into a massive drain pipe and being washed away into a vast network of city sewer tunnels for at least 12 hours, officials say.

Jesse Hernandez fell through a wooden plank on Sunday during a family Easter celebration in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park and was trapped in the intricate pipe system overnight as more than 100 rescue officials searched for him, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities told ABC News that Hernandez was scared, cold and hungry when they found him, but alert and talking. Hernandez opened up about the hours-long ordeal during an interview with the Today show that aired on Tuesday.

This 13-year-old boy was trapped in a sewer pipe for 12 hours. @Miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/T1Q4SnJ5yH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2018

“The water took me,” he said. “I was just praying to God to help me and to not die.”

Hernandez was jumping on the wooden planks in an abandoned building when one of the planks broke and the boy fell 25 feet into the 4-foot-wide pipe around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Los Angeles Times reports. Rescue teams used cameras and other tools to find the boy in the maze of underground pipes, authorities told the publication.

Officials worried that Hernandez wouldn’t be found safe due to the toxic environment of the pipe system. Hernandez told CBS 2 that even he began to lose hope.

“I stopped myself because the little tunnel started getting smaller, so I just stood up fast. I just stood up there for the last 13 hours,” he told the station, noting that he was hit with sewer water for hours. “I was thinking, like, ‘I’m gonna die.’ ”

'Miracle' boy found alive 13 hours after falling down Los Angeles sewer pipe: https://t.co/94WRiYpPKM This video released by LA's Department of Public Works shows footage from the camera used during the search-and-rescue effort. pic.twitter.com/nZabipGr0q — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

However, at 4 a.m. one of the rescue teams’ cameras showed hand prints along the sewer wall and, further down, a mark that suggested Hernandez had thrown his shoulder against the wall, according to the Times. About two-thirds of a mile from where Hernandez disappeared, workers pulled the lid off a manhole with plans to insert another camera.

Jesse Hernandez has been found alive! He has reunited with his family & is being taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. Grateful to the 100+ personnel & the teams from multiple departments who worked tirelessly to find him & bring him home, safely. https://t.co/DerjhmmVRy — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 2, 2018

“Once I pulled the lid off the manhole cover he was just like right there,” one worker told police of Hernandez in a recorded call obtained by CBS.

Sanitation workers attached a hose to a truck and fed the other side down through the sewer for Hernandez to grab on to. He was taken to a local hospital and has since been released, according to ABC.