A 51-year-old mother of two died suddenly last Friday, just days after being admitted to the hospital with the flu, reports say.

Jenny Ching, of Needham, Massachusetts, thought she had a simple cold last week, but decided to go to the hospital when her symptoms grew worse, according to WCVB. There, doctors diagnosed her with the flu and just two days later, she died.

“She had the flu and she also developed a bacterial infection,” Ching’s husband, Matt, told WCVB. “It was really severe and caused severe pneumonia.”

She leaves behind her husband and two young sons, ages 9 and 7. Matt said that although Ching usually got the flu vaccine, he was not sure if she had gotten the shot this year.

“Jenny was a beautiful woman with a huge heart,” a statement reads on a GoFundMe page for the family. “She would do anything for anyone.”

“She was a wonderful mom and will be truly missed by everyone who knew her,” the statement continues.

Go Fund Me

Ching, originally from China, was well known in the Massachusetts town. Officials with Ray’s New Garden, the Chinese restaurant where Ching worked, mourned the woman’s death in a Facebook post.

“Jenny always had a smile on her face and was one of the kindest people to touch so many lives,” the post read.

The owner of the restaurant, Raymond So, told WCVB that he was in disbelief.

“I can’t believe it because she was so healthy,” he told the station. “She was so happy and driven.”

Ching’s passing is the latest in a string of flu-related deaths. Last month, 21-year-old, aspiring personal trainer Kyler Baughman died after experiencing septic shock caused by the flu virus. Just weeks earlier, Alani “Joie” Murrieta died one day after she was diagnosed with the flu.