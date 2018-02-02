Sisters Separated for 47 Years Meet for the First Time: 'She'll Never Get Away From Me Again!'

Jennifer Braica and April Kreppel have spent nearly 20 years searching for each other.

When Braica was born, she was placed for adoption before she and then 2-year-old Kreppel ever had a chance to meet.

“Mom had said that she couldn’t afford her, so she had to give her a good home,” Kreppel said, according to ABC News.

When Kreppel was 19, she learned that she had a sister who had been placed for adoption. And Braica did not learn she had a sister until she was 27 years old.

“I always wanted to find my biological parents,” 47-year-old Braica, of Las Vegas, said, “not to replace my adoptive family, but out of curiosity, to see where my roots were.”

After years of searching, Ancestry.com led Braica to distant relatives who helped her find Kreppel. The pair united at a Florida airport on Friday, and shared an emotional embrace.

“My sissy!” Braica said as she hugged Kreppel, of Wellington, Florida, at the airport.

“Our daughters are so happy because they’ve listened to us whine about it since they were babies,” Braica told WPBF.

Since meeting, the sisters have catching up on lost time, spending several days together.

“We had a childhood song that we both sand and never knew. We sang it together cooking dinner,” Braica said. “It’s just been amazing. This has been the best week of my life.”

Now, the sisters plan to keep in touch and hope to eventually live near each other.

“I look at her and I feel like I’ve known her my entire life,” Braica told the station. “She’s beautiful and she’s so much more than I ever expected. And she will never get away from me again.”