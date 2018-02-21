Couple Poses as Iconic Movie Duos in Fun Engagement Photo Shoot: 'We're Huge Nerds!'

New York-based actors Jackie Nguyen and Nate Huntley have spent years channeling different characters. So, when it came time for their engagement photo shoot, the pair knew they had to go all out.

“When we were planning out our engagement photos, Jackie was like, ‘I don’t wanna do the normal engagement shoot where we’re standing hand-in-hand, like the Nicholas Sparks, almost-kissing look,’ ” Huntley, 26, tells PEOPLE.

“Instead, she had this idea that we would take those kinds of photos, but dressed up as … like Thor and Harry Potter. But then it kind of evolved into, like, ‘who else should we be?’ ”

In February 2017, Huntley and 29-year-old Nguyen teamed up with photographer Isaac James and posed for the first of three photo shoots, using New York’s Central Park as a backdrop for their portrayals of characters like Harry and Marv from Home Alone and real-life couple John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

“We’re huge nerds and we picked the nerd couple that we relate to the most, like Back to the Future, Harry Potter, Marvel, those are, like, the big nerdy ones,” Huntley says.

Jackie Nguyen (left) and Nate Huntley as Yoko Ono and John Lennon Isaac James

Jackie Nguyen (left) and Nate Huntley as Jurassic Park characters Isaac James

“Home Alone is [Nguyen’s] absolutely favorite nerdy movie. We also love Mrs. Doubtfire and we love Jurassic Park.”

He adds: “We were just brainstorming our favorite nerdy things.”

Nguyen and Huntley did two more photo shoots, in the summer and fall of last year, posing as Jack and Rose from Titanic, Sally and Linus from the Peanuts gang, and Doc and Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

Nate Huntley (left) and Jackie Nguyen as Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott from The Office Isaac James

Nate Huntley (left) and Jackie Nguyen as Jack and Rose from Titanic Isaac James

“It was so fun just walking around in public as these different characters. It was just the best,” the husband-to-be gushes to PEOPLE. Jackie was living her life as Joe Pesci. I was having a hard time keeping it together. [It] was all very special for us.”

For the creative duo, the shoots proved to be the perfect way to celebrate their impending nuptials. The two met while they both worked on a production of Miss Saigon in North Carolina, and began dating in September 2014. They became engaged in October 2016 and are planning for an April 2018 wedding.

Jackie Nguyen (left) and Nate Huntley as Miranda Hillard and Euphegenia Doubtfire Isaac James

Nate Huntley (left) and Jackie Nguyen as Sally and Linus from the Peanuts gang Isaac James

However, Huntley says the wedding photos likely won’t be too elaborate.

“We’re gonna do the normal wedding photos,” he says. “We have certain surprises or the wedding itself, which will definitely be good photo ops, but as far as the wedding photos? We may go real classy.”

Huntley tells PEOPLE that the couple’s creative side won’t be on the backburner for long though.

“We’re focusing on the wedding, but I have a feeling [that we’ll take more creative photos,” he says. “Once we have a kid it’s game over. Like, now we’ll have three people we can dress up!”