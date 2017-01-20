It’s a Girl! 4 Hero New Jersey State Troopers Deliver Baby in Barracks’ Parking Lot

Four New Jersey state troopers jumped into action Thursday morning to help deliver a baby girl.

The newborn’s mother, 20-year-old Deshyamma Dayton, was brought to New Jersey’s Port Norris barracks in a passenger van, because she wasn’t sure she would make it to the hospital on time.

Troopers Bryan Blair and Tyler Dornewass, along with Detectives Matthew Hanlin and Andrew Abdill, ran to the barracks’ parking lot, immediately attending to the mother to help deliver the baby.

“Troopers are well versed in catching thieves, burglars, drug dealers and other criminals on a regular basis, but catching babies is something that does not happen every day. Earlier this morning, Detectives Matthew Hanlin and Andrew Abdill were faced with the unexpected, and helped successfully deliver a baby girl in the parking lot of Port Norris Station,” a New Jersey State Police Facebook post says.



Soon after the delivery, officials from Inspira Medical Center Paramedics, Laurel Lake Emergency Squad and Mauricetown Fire Department arrived to provide additional treatment.

“Mother and daughter were transported by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where they were last listed as in stable condition,” the New Jersey State Police Facebook post said.

“So far, so good!” Dayton told NJ.com about the baby, who she named Ka’naih, over the phone from the hospital.