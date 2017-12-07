Ireland Baldwin is finding hope in surprising places.

The model, 22, shared an Instagram video of a small group of musicians singing and playing music to Jose Feliciano’s classic holiday song, “Feliz Navidad.”

The music troupe – complete with singers, guitarists, violinists and trumpet players – put on an impromptu festive performance at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where residents who were fleeing the fires were evacuating to.

“live from Ventura ,” ❤️Baldwin wrote in the caption of the video of the performers.

The air in the video had a distinctive gray tone with orange glow to it, and as Baldwin moved to the camera to focus on the sky, the severity of the fires that are ravaging Los Angeles and Ventura County was evident.

Various people in the video were wearing face masks, including some of the musicians who had tied bandanas to cover their nostrils and mouths.

At one point, a Red Cross volunteer also walked past the singing group.

Since Monday, at least 180 structures have been destroyed by raging wildfires across Los Angeles and Ventura County. More than 65,000 acres have burned so far, and L.A.’s notoriously traffic-dense freeways have either been shut down or clogged with cars as residents evacuate. More than 1,700 firefighters are on duty in Ventura County to contain the flames, but many aren’t able to enter the area due to the intensity of the fire.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were faced with a new blaze in Bel Air, a neighborhood famous for being home to many celebrities. As of now, the homes of Jennifer Aniston, Elon Musk, Beyoncé and JAY-Z are under threat of being affected by the fires. Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Harrison Ford have homes that may also be in danger if the flames spread.