Happy International Women's Day! Google Encourages Ladies Across the World to Share Their Stories

If you’ve visited Google, you’ll know that Wednesday’s Doodle honors International Women’s Day!

The Google Doodle, which can be viewed around the world, is an interactive feature on the website’s homepage that features stories from “everyday women,” including 12 female artists of varying backgrounds to celebrate women’s social, economic, and political achievements as well as to address gender equality.

International Women’s Day was founded more than a century ago after more than 15,000 women marched in New York City to demand better working conditions and voting rights.

This year, the company collaborated with Tunalaya Dunn, Kaveri Gopalakrishnan, Anna Haifisch, Isuri, Saffa Khan, Laerte, Estelí Meza, Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Philippa Rice, Francesca Sanna, Chihiro Takeuchi and Tillie Walden to mark International Women’s Day 2018, which is officially celebrated on March 8.

In addition, their inspiring messages have been translated into more than 80 languages.

It's officially #IWD2018 in the 🌎🌍🌏! Explore stories from women all over the globe in today's #GoogleDoodle & share yours using #HerStoryOurStory! → https://t.co/ydJboV47yJ pic.twitter.com/FBNpCPtMK8 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 7, 2018

And you too can contribute to International Women’s Day as Google is encouraging ladies from all over to share their own stories using the hashtag #HerStoryOurStory.

“We invite storytellers of all kinds to join us by posting their own personal stories about a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women,” the company shared.

Google isn’t the only brand to announce initiatives in celebration of International Women’s Day.

This #InternationalWomensDay, we are honoring more female role models than ever before. Introducing the largest addition to our Sheroes line to date – meet our new Global Sheroes. Share your role models with us to help inspire more girls using #MoreRoleModels. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/NBwxxgDAXg — Barbie (@Barbie) March 7, 2018

Mattel and Barbie released a new collection of history-making dolls by debuting the immortalized versions of Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Bindi Irwin and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

In addition, fast food conglomerate McDonald’s flipped its iconic golden arches upside down from an “M” to a “W” in “celebration of women everywhere,” according to Business Insider. A Lynwood, California, location turned the sign specifically for International Women’s Day. McDonald’s also stated it will turn its logo upside down on all its digital channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, on Thursday.