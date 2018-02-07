Elizabeth and Scott Quinby thought they had as much as they could take when Elizabeth was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer, had to quit her job and was then denied disability benefits. As Scott devoted his time to caring for his wife, only leaving her side when he had to go to work, he suddenly lost his job, too.

But the devastating news didn’t stop there. Almost one month ago, he was given his own grim diagnosis: Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening immunodeficiency.



“He was wonderful,” Elizabeth, of Carmel, Indiana, told Fox 59 about the days before his diagnosis. “He worked his butt off. He took care of everything.”

As Elizabeth became more ill, Scott helped her push through and worked to pay the mounting bills. But now he is in the hospital with a lung infection.

“I miss him,” said Elizabeth, who has the same cancer that killed her father. “He’s just not the man that he used to be, sitting in the hospital. I’m terrified he’ll never come home.”

Scott went to the hospital when he came down with a fever and was diagnosed with a lung infection called histoplasmosis, which then turned into his more serious diagnosis, the outlet reports. While doctors continue to try different treatments, there are still many unknowns, leaving Elizabeth feeling “down on her luck.”

With both husband and wife not being able to work, a friend set up a GoFundMe page to help the couple. Their apartment complex has also come forward to arrange meals.

“A lot of stuff is yeah, stacking up fast,” said Elizabeth. “It hit hard. It hit really hard.”