Senior news anchor Supreet Kaur remained composed during a horrifying task — reporting the death of her husband in a two-vehicle accident in India.

Three people had died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithora. While she listened to a reporter giving more details about the tragedy over the phone, the journalist began to think that her husband of 18 months, Harshad Kawade, might have been one of the victims since she knew he was in the area in a similar vehicle, CNN reported.

Kaur was reporting for IBC24, a 24-hour private Hindi news channel that serves the central Indian states of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, according to CNN.

CNN reported Kaur broke down when her husband’s death was confirmed to her after the show when she went from the set to the newsroom.

Her bravery while she delivered the story — even as images of the vehicle and blurred images of victim appeared — was noted by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Twitter, writing, “Salute Supreet’s strength in dealing with her husband’s demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism. May departed soul rest in peace.”