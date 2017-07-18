IMOMSOHARD: Meet the Hilarious Moms Whose Viral Videos Have Been Viewed Over 100 Million Times!

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are two moms with a lot to say.

The two Los Angeles-based comedians, who are originally from Nebraska, started the YouTube channel “IMomSoHard,” which has collected some 52,000 subscribers and over 100 million cumulative views. In their series, Hensley and Smedley talk about real issues, such as (somehow) finding the strength to exercise, diving into back-to-school season, babysitters, and—let’s face it—how kids are walking germ factories. Their most popular video, “I Spanx So Hard,” shows the two moms going the distance and squeezing into a pair of nude Spanx while reviewing the experience for all of its successes and faults. It’s their hilarious self-deprecating humor that compels Smedley to say she looks like a “centipede” in Spanx. Don’t worry, we’ve all had those days, right?

The duo, who are currently on a “Mom’s Night Out” tour around the country, sat down with PEOPLE in studio to discuss the three stages of ‘Mom-Summer Madness’, taking calls at 4 am from fans, and how unimpressed their kids are of them.

You can find Hensley and Smedley on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.