Young Illinois Mom Dies in House Fire After Saving Newborn by Dropping Her Out of Second-Story Window

A 21-year-old mom is being hailed a hero after she saved the life of her newborn daughter from a house fire that claimed her own life in Wyoming, Illinois, on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Shelby Carter was home with her 2-week-old daughter Keana when their house went up in flames. Carter strapped her baby into a car seat and dropped her from a second-floor window, according to KTLA. And while her newborn survived, Carter died from smoke inhalation, the Peoria Star Journal reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

“It’s just incredible that she was able to pull her thoughts together to save her baby,” Ed Foglesonger, chief of the Wyoming-Speer Fire Protection District, told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s just too bad she couldn’t save herself; but I’d say it’s nothing short of a miracle the way it ended up.”

Keana only suffered a minor burn and was released from the hospital shortly after being admitted, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Carter lived in the home with Keana, her child’s father and her mother, Kathy Hardy. People are currently raising money for Hardy on GoFundMe and have already raised over $29,000.

“Shelby made sure she was safe,” Hardy said of her daughter and granddaughter, according to KTLA.