IHOP Waiter Receives Nursing Job Offer After Photo Shows Him Helping Disabled Customer Eat Her Meal

On Saturday, an IHOP customer in Springfield, Illinois, felt compelled to share a sweet moment she witnessed between a waiter named Joe Thomas and a disabled customer.

“A man and disabled women were dining and your server sat down with them and proceeded to help feed the disabled woman while her companion enjoyed his food. My faith in humanity has been restored a little today,” Keshia Dotson posted on Facebook along with a picture that has since been shared over 4,500 times.

Thomas told WICS that the woman —who sits at Thomas’ table every time she comes to IHOP with her family — has difficulty eating because of a medical issue.

“They are just really nice people really,” he told the news outlet.

While her husband often tries to help, Thomas says he’d rather the couple enjoy their meal together.

“I always see him stop eating to feed her and I was like, ‘Heck, if I’m not doing anything why don’t I go feed her so he can eat and everyone can be happy?’ My parents always told me to treat people equally and that’s what I try to do all the time,” he told WICS.

Thomas said he’s blown away by the response the photo of his kind act has received.

“It really felt good for somebody to actually see another person is doing something and take notice,” said Thomas, who has since been offered a nursing job. “It felt good, but at the same time I was like I really don’t care for the recognition too much because it’s just something that should automatically be done regardless. I am out there to help anyone if I can, don’t really look for anything in return just have a good day and that’s it.”