Last May, two days after they learned that their 34-year-old father, Shane Peck, had died unexplainably in his sleep at home in Chubbuck, Idaho, Auston Svancara, 15, and his sister, Melessa Peck, 9, received some more devastating news from their aunt, Lacy Parker.

Hugging her niece and nephew, she told them that their mother, Lindsey Peck, 32, had also died after becoming sick from a blood infection that had spread rapidly, causing her body to shut down.

“It was incredibly difficult to tell them, but I encouraged them to share their emotions and ask questions,” Lacy, 35, tells PEOPLE. “I wanted them to know that it was okay to grieve and that we’d take things day by day.”

She and her husband, Mike Saxton, 46, already have three children of their own, but they moved quickly to become the kids’ legal guardians, opening their hearts and their home in Chubbuck.

Lacy Parker and Mike Saxton welcome Auston and Melessa into their family Courtesy of Lacy Parker

“We wouldn’t have had it any other way — it’s what my little sister (Lindsey) would have wanted,” says Lacy, who works as a family courts manager for the Idaho Supreme Court. When she noticed that Auston (Shane’s stepson) and Melessa (his biological child) were wondering if other children had to deal with similar tragedies, she brought home a grief kit from Sesame Workshop’s “When Families Grieve” initiative, and something unexpected happened.

“I’d like to donate a bunch of these kits to help other kids feel better,” Auston told her, and his sister agreed. So last month, the siblings donated 150 grief kits (containing DVDs for families, books and activities for children and guides for caregivers) to the Portneuf Medical Center in nearby Pocatello, just in time for Children’s Grief Awareness Day on Nov. 16.

“I felt it would emotionally help kids through the same kinds of things that me and my sister are going through,” Auston, a ninth-grader who also lost his biological father when he was younger, tells PEOPLE. “I especially liked the book, because it helped explain all that was going on with my parents.”

“These kits are important,” adds Melessa, who is in the 4th grade, “because kids need something to help them understand. The video really helped me because it was a good story and other kids who have had parents pass away are in it.”

To cope with their heartache, she and Auston have been remembering fishing trips with their parents, long walks and evenings spent at the kitchen table drawing pictures and talking — simple pleasures that bring them happiness on difficult days.

The kids with their mother, Lindsey (top) and father, Shane (bottom). Courtesy of Lacy Parker

“I could always tell that my mom had my back and trusted me,” says Auston, “and I loved that my dad was always there for me when I needed him. We’ll always love and remember our parents.”

Inseparable since 2004, Lindsey and Shane were former childhood friends who found they had a common love of the mountains and reconnected during hiking and camping trips.

“They were passionately dedicated to each other,” Lacy tells PEOPLE, “and were always very family-oriented. They were an example of what true love is all about.”

To honor their parents during the holidays, Auston and Melessa plan to decorate a Christmas tree with a paper “memory” chain containing personal sentiments and favorite moments.

“They want to honor their mom and dad and I know their parents would be so proud of them,” says Lacy. “Going forward, my biggest hope is for them to learn to cope and be guided by the memory of their parents, knowing that they’ll never be alone. We’re here to help them to be successful in whatever they want to do with their lives.”