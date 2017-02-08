Icelandic Woman Joins Her Rapist to Share Their Story of Healing: ‘There’s Hope After Rape’

In 1996, Thordis Elva was a teen in Iceland, head over heels for her Australian boyfriend, Tom Stranger. The pair had met while Stranger, then 18, was studying abroad in Reykjavík, and were dating for just over a month when they planned to attend their school’s Christmas Ball.

That night, Stranger raped then-16-year-old Elva, who had become ill after drinking rum for the first time. It would take months for Elva to realize the encounter – in her own bedroom – was not just sex. Eventually, Stranger owned up to the same fact.

Decades later, in October 2016, the pair shared the stage to deliver a powerful TED Talk about how they found healing – through each other.

“When you own something and really square up to your culpability, I do think a surprising thing can happen,” explained Stranger. “It’s what I call a paradox of ownership. I thought I’d buckle under the weight of responsibility. I thought my certificate of humanity would be burnt. Instead, I was offered to really own what I did, and found that it didn’t possess the entirety of who I am.”

According to Elva, after the rape she blamed herself and felt “it was pointless to address what had happened.” Back in Australia, Stranger “disavowed the truth by convincing myself it was sex and not rape.”

Nine years after that night, Elva wrote a letter to Stranger, which lead to an eight-year correspondence through which they “dissect[ed] the consequences of that night, and they were everything from gut-wrenching to healing beyond words.”

It wasn’t until nearly 16 years after the rape, though, that Elva and Stranger decided to meet face to face at a midway point: Cape Town, South Africa. During the week-long trip, the pair shared open and honest dialogue about their lives and Elva’s rape’s impact.

“I read somewhere that you should try and be the person that you needed when you were younger,” Elva explained. “And back when I was a teenager, I would have needed to know that the shame wasn’t mine, that there’s hope after rape, that you can even find happiness, like I share with my husband today.”

She continued, “Which is why I started writing feverishly upon my return from Cape Town, resulting in a book co-authored by Tom, that we hope can be of use to people from both ends of the perpetrator-survivor scale. If nothing else, it’s a story that we would’ve needed to hear when we were younger.”

The book, South of Forgiveness, is due out in March of this year.

“Don’t underestimate the power of words,” Stranger said.”Saying to Thordis that I raped her changed my accord with myself, as well as with her. But most importantly, the blame transferred from Thordis to me. Far too often, the responsibility is attributed to female survivors of sexual violence, and not to the males who enact it. Far too often, the denial and running leaves all parties at a great distance from the truth. There’s definitely a public conversation happening now, and like a lot of people, we’re heartened that there’s less retreating from this difficult but important discussion. I feel a real responsibility to add our voices to it.”