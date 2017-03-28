Kansas Man Who Tried to Stop Shooter of Immigrants Gets $100K Check from Indian Group

A Kansas man wounded in the chest and hand while trying to stop a gunman who shot two Indian men in February was rewarded last weekend with a surprise check for $100,000.

Authorities say Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old from Olathe, Kansas, was shot as he attempted to intercede during a bar altercation in Olathe on Feb. 22.

The suspected shooter, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder after police allege he shot three men at the bar, including Grillot. (It was unclear if Purinton has pleaded to his charges.)

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in the shooting while his friend Alok Madasani, also 32, was injured. Grillot tried to confront the shooter after he thought they had run out of bullets, according to The New York Times.

Both Madasani and Kuchibhotla are Indian natives; authorities have reportedly said they are investigating the killings as a possible hate crime.

On Saturday, the India House Houston, a nonprofit and community center in Texas, presented Grillot with money it raised with three donors to help him buy a home, according to the Time and the Kansas City Star.

The man’s efforts have been widely praised in India, the Times reports.

At India House’s annual gala, Grillot, wearing a cast on his hand, accepted the check and he said he couldn’t have “lived with myself if I wouldn’t have stopped or attempted to stop the shooter.”

According to the Times, Grillot said, “I do now have a very powerful message, and if I can help empower people and spread hope and love, then why not?”

The group’s gala chair, Jiten Agarwal, also talked about Grillot’s actions.

“It is not every day that one meets a genuine hero — a person who risks his life for another and takes a bullet for a complete stranger,” he said. “Ian Grillot is a man who reminds us of the promise of America and its greatness.”

Grillot’s family was with him at Saturday’s event for what mom Debra Grillot described as “a very impressive evening.”

“A lot of dignitaries were there from within the Indian community,” she told The Kansas City Star. The paper reports that the check was a surprise to Ian.

Agarwal, the gala chair, said his efforts were worth celebrating.

“Ian has given us an occasion to reaffirm a tie that binds us all as Americans, irrespective of where we come from,” he said. This also reminds us of the famous Shakespearean quote: ‘For he that sheds his blood for me today is my brother.’ “