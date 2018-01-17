Husband Has the Best Reaction to His Wife's Shaved Head After She Grew Dreadlocks for 20 Years

So after 20 years of growing her dreads my mom wanted to cut off her hair. She wasn’t sure how my dad would react tho….but this is how he did. 😭🤧 pic.twitter.com/Nih3jH2qSb — praizekirkwood (@praizekirkwood) January 13, 2018

After growing her dreadlocks for two decades, Dawne Kirkwood decided she was ready for a change —but she wasn’t too sure how her husband would react to her new look.

In a sweet video shared on Twitter, Kirkwood is shown inching around a corner in her home as she prepares to unveil her newly shaved head to her husband.

Her daughter, Praize, wrote alongside the video: “So after 20 years of growing her dreads my mom wanted to cut off her hair. She wasn’t sure how my dad would react tho….but this is how he did.”

Visibly nervous, Kirkwood is shown laughing as she tells her husband to turn around. When he finally does, he appears surprised.

“Oh wow. Oh, you are so hot!” the doting husband is heard saying before embracing Kirkwood and looking closely at her hair.

“That is so fine. You look like a Hollywood star!”

The couple is then shown holding hands and smiling. And a voice can be heard in the background, saying, “awe!”

I wasn’t expecting this…., but thank you for all the love. ❤️ https://t.co/F763DN90uj — Dawne kirkwood (@Dawnekirkwood3) January 16, 2018

The sweet video has been viewed more than five million times, and Kirkwood addressed the attention in a Twitter post of her own.

For everyone asking about my moms hair length before she cut her hair. There you go 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/aBYFSgEADF — praizekirkwood (@praizekirkwood) January 14, 2018

“I wasn’t expecting this …., but thank you or all the love,” she wrote as she retweeted the video.

Kirkwood soon shared other photos of her new ‘do on Twitter, writing, “I am not my hair. #freedom #bigchop #guiltfree.”