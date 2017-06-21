Watch This 90-Year-Old Grandfather Serenade His Wife for 70th Anniversary: ‘She’s the Only One’

Grab the tissues.

Paul Miller serenaded his wife of 70 years, Imogene, with a heartwarming rendition of Bing Crosby’s “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” at their anniversary celebration on June 10.

The 90-year-old husband lovingly held his longtime wife’s hand as he sang to her: “Let me hear you whisper that you love me too.”

“I started practicing so it would sound just right,” he told ABC News. “I didn’t just reach up out of the clear blue sky to choose it.”

The Hot Springs, Arkansas, lovebirds shared a sweet smooch after his performance at the Vines at Shelly Lane garnered enthusiastic applause.

A video of Paul singing posted to KATV Channel 7’s Facebook page has picked up over 122,000 views — and counting.

“She’s the only one I’ve ever had,” Paul told ABC. “It started out when I was 18 and it’s gone along just as great as ever.”

The couple wed on Paul’s birthday back on June 15, 1947.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

“Their story is really cute,” their granddaughter Sarah Saragusa told ABC. “My grandmother is actually a few months older. She told my grandfather she wouldn’t marry him until he turned 20 so they got married on his birthday. She wanted him to be a mature man at 20 before they got married. They met at the Western Union, he really pursued her.

“He’s always been the outgoing one and she’s very sweet. He’s always said she’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever known,” Saragusa added