Hero Husband Punches Shark Who Attacked His Wife During Remote Snorkeling Excursion

Whatever you have done for your partner lately, it’s probably not nearly as heroic as what Dean Gonsalves did for his wife, Frankie Gonsalves, on Saturday.

The British couple were snorkeling in English Bay off St. Helena’s Ascension Island — a remote area roughly halfway between South America and the horn of Africa — when a shark attacked Frankie and bit her on her calf and foot, The Times reported.

That’s when Dean reportedly sprung to action — punching the shark off of her and fending it off as she swam to shore.

The injured woman was taken to the island’s single-doctor hospital (Georgetown Hospital) before being airlifted to the U.K. where she is currently being treated, the BBC reports. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

Her father, Irving Benjamin, told The Telegraph she is in stable condition and that the injuries were not life-threatening. “I have been speaking to her on the phone at the hospital,” he said. “She is in good spirits.”

However, he added that she still has a “long way to go” to recover from the “severe damage” caused in the attack.

RELATED VIDEO: 17-Year-Old Surfer Dies After Losing Leg in Shark Attack

Frankie is a social worker for St. Helena Government — a British Overseas Territory — where she works with the island to strengthen its children’s services. The Telegraph reports that she and her husband, along with their two children, had been on vacation and were in the midst of traveling to Britain to spend time with family and friends when the attack occurred.

Because of travel chaos across the South Pacific, the Gonsalveses were forced to hop a cruise ship to get to Cape Verde — the closest open airport in the area where they could catch a flight to the U.K.. They had a one-night stopover in Ascension when the attack took place.

Dean and his kids reportedly had to return to the ship after the attack and will reunite with Frankie in Britain.

Ascension Island Government has since released a warning notice advising people that swimming in the area is to be undertaken at their own risk, the Evening Standard reports.