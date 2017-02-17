Twitter Is Rallying Behind #HurtBae, a Woman Who Confronted Her Ex-Boyfriend About His Cheating

In an emotional video that has gone viral, a woman confronts her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her — so many times that he seemingly can’t recall the number. Now, the internet is rallying behind #HurtBae.

The video from The Scene shows exes Kourtney and Leonard sitting face-to-face as they talk about the roller coaster of their past relationship.

“I would say that you were my best friend,” Leonard says, talking about when they first became a couple.

She agrees, wiping away tears.

Kourtney challenges her former boyfriend to be truthful about his unfaithfulness that ultimately led to their separation. She opened up about finding text messages and photos from other women, once even walking in on Leonard with another woman.

Leonard promised to change his ways, and Kourtney stuck by his side. However, she knew she could no longer trust him.

“How many times did you cheat on me?” she asks.

“I don’t know,” he replies. “I wasn’t counting.”

The response prompted Kourtney to stand up and walk away for a moment.

In one heartbreaking moment, Leonard asks why she forgave him for cheating.