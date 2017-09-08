Hurricane Jose Upgraded to 'Extremely Dangerous Category 4' Storm as Irma Barrels Toward Florida

Hurricane Jose has strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is currently sitting East of the Leeward Islands in the West Indies. Jose is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.

On Friday morning, a hurricane watch was put into effect for Barbuda, Antigua and Anguilla, islands that were just left devastated by Hurricane Irma. Several other islands have tropical storm watches in effect.

Irma destroyed 90 percent of Barbuda — inhabited by about 1,600 people — as a Category 5 hurricane. And it has left 1 million Puerto Rico residents without power.

The Guardian reported that the nearby French part of St. Martin has been “95 percent destroyed.” Daniel Gibb, a local official told Radio Caribbean International that here the island is facing “enormous catastrophe.”

“Ninety-five percent of the island is destroyed,” said Gibb. “I’m in shock. It’s frightening. I have sick people to evacuate, I have a population to evacuate because I don’t know where I can shelter them.”

Irma is expected to hit South Florida directly this weekend, with Miami-Dade County ordering a mandatory evacuation of residents starting Thursday morning.