Shocking Video Shows Roof Being Blown Clean Off Building in Miami During Hurricane Irma

On Sunday a video was uploaded of what appeared to be Hurricane Irma blowing off a roof from a building in Miami.

While the video did not specify where in Miami the building was located, a Reddit said it was located in midtown Miami “behind 24th street.”

While a second Reddit user suggested a specific address saying, “Found it, should be this house: 432 NE 27th St Miami, Florida.”

“The guy is in that unfinished tower with the crane on top,” the Reddit user aded, linking to a Google maps image.

Irma made its first landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida residents who are hunkering down are documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

As of Sunday afternoon, Irma made its second landfall on Marco Island, which is located on the southwest Florida coast, ABC News reports.

At least four deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane, who of which involved corrections officers driving through the storm in Hardee County.

ABC News reports a Monroe County man was killed after losing control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength.

Irma hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, leaving many residents without power.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.