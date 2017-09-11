Irma Roars Into Georgia, Leaving at Least 1 Dead and More Than 800,000 Without Power

Despite dropping to a tropical storm status, Irma is still a dangerous threat. The downgraded storm has killed at least one person in Georgia on Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The storm-related death is confirmed to have happened in rural Worth County, Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman, Catherine Howden, told the news outlet, where the tropical storm winds reached more than 400 miles from its center.

The storm — which arrived at high tide Monday afternoon — swamped Georgia’s communities that occupy its 100-mile coast. One area on Tybee Island experienced extreme flooding, affecting more than 3,000 residents.

“There’s a lot of homes that have water in the them right now,” the city manager, Shawn Gillen, told the news outlet.



One resident, Holland Zellers, said he was heading home to get a kayak and make his way to his mother.

“In the street right now, the water is knee-to-waist deep,” he said.

More than 800,000 Georgia Power and EMC customers mostly in coastal and south Georgia were without power and around 800 flights had been canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The city of Savannah, according to the Associated Press, was evacuated for the second time in less than a year because of the storm.