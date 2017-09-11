Hurricane Irma: Here’s How to Help the Victims

Hurricane Irma devastated a string of Caribbean islands before hitting Florida on Sunday. The worst of the storm has passed in the state, but officials still don’t know the full extent of the damage. The system, which was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning, is being blamed from five deaths so far.

And more than 5.8 million are without power across the state.

Here’s how you can help.

Medical Assistance

Volunteers with medical backgrounds are needed, according to Gov. Rick Scott. He’s requesting 1,000 Florida nurses to help out at storm shelters across the state. Interested volunteers should email BPRCHDPreparedness@flhealth.gov or HelpFL@FLhealth.gov.

Housing

Airbnb has a page dedicated to housing displaced Floridians and relief workers. So far, 175 hosts have volunteered their abodes in the wake of the tragedy, but the company is looking for more in the Florida Panhandle, northern Georgia and northwest and southeast South Carolina.

Volunteer

The American Red Cross opened shelters, sent supplies and is placing volunteers around Florida. Want to volunteer? Click here.

Another organization, Volunteer Florida, is “mobilizing volunteers to staff our state’s shelters and other disaster relief organizations,” according to their website. The organized is guided by a board appointed by the Governor and Florida Senate. Gov. Rick Scott also noted that people can text “DISASTER” to 20222. Register here and find out more here.

If you’d like to volunteer in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is also looking for people. Their registration form can be found here.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by #Irma. Please stay safe! Apple is proud to support #HandInHand. https://t.co/BYJ6qPWh4p — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2017

Donate

People can donate or text “IRMA” to 90999 to give $10 to the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, is accepting donations here.

Apple, which donated $5 million to support hurricane relief efforts for both Harvey and Irma, is making it easy for customers to give to the relief efforts of Hand in Hand by donating through iTunes and the App Store.

Celebrities like Kenny Chesney and Tim Duncan have also created foundations to help out.

Other donations can be made through Save the Children, Global Giving, American University in Antigua,