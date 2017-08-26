Human Interest
Hurricane Harvey Rips Through Texas as It Makes Landfall Overnight: See the Photos
See the photos of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction — and how the people of Louisiana and Texas are coming together in the wake of the damage
By Maria Mercedes Lara•@maria_mercedes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
A sign blows in the wind after being partially torn from its frame by winds from Hurricane Harvey on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas.
2 of 9
Amy Wuest measures to make a cutting mark while Billy Broome helps hold the board Friday, in Victoria, Texas. The two were boarding up windows in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.
3 of 9
A tree falls into the middle of a road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.
4 of 9
A man walks through the streets after the passing of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey had intensified into a hurricane and hit the Texas coast as damage is being assessed.
5 of 9
Strong winds batter seaside houses before the approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday.
6 of 9
Rainblows palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas.
7 of 9
Hurricane Harvey is seen from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.
8 of 9
Officials deliver water to an holding area for residents waiting to be evacuated in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday.
9 of 9
Logan Garcia looks for last-minute supplies at H-E-B Plus in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, just minutes before ithe store closed as Hurricane Harvey nears the coast.