Hurricane Harvey Rips Through Texas as It Makes Landfall Overnight: See the Photos

See the photos of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction — and how the people of Louisiana and Texas are coming together in the wake of the damage

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A sign blows in the wind after being partially torn from its frame by winds from Hurricane Harvey on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. 

Nicholas Galindo/The Victoria Advocate/AP

Amy Wuest measures to make a cutting mark while Billy Broome helps hold the board Friday, in Victoria, Texas. The two were boarding up windows in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey.

Nick Wagner /Austin American-Statesman/AP

A tree falls into the middle of a road in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A man walks through the streets after the passing of Hurricane Harvey on Saturday in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey had intensified into a hurricane and hit the Texas coast as damage is being assessed. 

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Strong winds batter seaside houses before the approaching Hurricane Harvey in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday.

Eric Gay/AP

Rainblows palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jack Fischer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Hurricane Harvey is seen from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday.

Eric Gay/AP

Officials deliver water to an holding area for residents waiting to be evacuated in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday.

Rachel Denny Clow/Corpus Christi Caller-Times/AP

Logan Garcia looks for last-minute supplies at H-E-B Plus in Corpus Christi, Texas, Friday, just minutes before ithe store closed as Hurricane Harvey nears the coast. 

