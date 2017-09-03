An Emergency Refuge

The first round of heavy rain for us came on Saturday night and one of our faculty members lives in a one-story home just across the street from our campus. He called me and said, "Sheila, the water is rising. Is it okay if my wife go into the school and up to the second floor because the water is rising fast." I said, "Absolutely." As they were heading over to our middle school, they saw some other people evacuating with their kids on their shoulder. They started calling them into the school because there was nowhere else to go. Everyone was just looking for higher ground. By the morning they had about 150 people.