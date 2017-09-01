Houston Residents Trapped by Floodwaters Receive Chicken, Biscuits (and Prayers) from Good Samaritans

As the water recedes in most of the Greater Houston area in the days after deadly Hurricane Harvey, some communities remain isolated by pockets of standing water.

James Brown and his wife Adrienne Carter are just one couple unable to get out of their Southeast Houston neighborhood because of two feet of water remaining on the major thoroughfare of Telephone Road.

But, as captured in a video posted by Houstons’ local CBS affiliate, KHOU, the community has rallied around the neighborhood to bring much-needed food and supplies to those who are stuck.

“Want some chicken ma’am?,” refinery worker Steven Clark shouts in the video as he serves fried chicken from the bed of his Ford pickup.

“I don’t even know this man,” says Brown. “It’s my first time ever seeing him.”

Clark’s friend Shantel Rayford serves biscuits. “This comes from my heart,” she says.

Then Clark joins hands with some of the community members and prays. “We lift these people up Lord,” he says. “We lift Houston up.”