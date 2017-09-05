Houston Chef Feeds Thousands of Hurricane Harvey First Responders: ‘I Had to Do Something’

When Veronica Rademacher evacuated from her home in anticipation of Hurricane Harvey, the Houston-area chef knew she might be stuck at her parents’ house for a while.

“I was kind of on lock-down,” says the 25-year-old, who runs the prepared meal company Vital Kitchen. “We’d had to shutdown Vital Kitchen and my first thought was, ‘I’m just going to be lying around for five days.’ And I’m the type of person who likes to be constantly moving.”

So as the Harvey floodwaters began to rise around the Southeast Texas region (eventually damaging an estimated 46,000 homes and leaving at least 60 dead), Rademacher decided to put a plan in place to help the victims and first responders.

“I said, ‘Okay. I can take the next 24 hours to organize an operation,’ that way when people start being able to get around Houston we can put something in place where we can get some food out,” Rademacher tells PEOPLE.

She knew there were many kitchens like hers that had been shutdown because of the storm, so she reached out to her chef friends and restaurants in the area and asked them to put their food, which would otherwise go to waste, to good use. She also got companies like Sysco Foods and the regional grocery store brand H.E.B. to agree to contribute.

“We set up six different kitchens in six different areas of Houston,” says Rademacher. “That way people near the restaurant could easily get there without having to commute through high water.”

As the water began to recede, she thought she’d put her plan into action. But the big deliver trucks she’d been counting on to make it through the standing water weren’t able to get where they needed to be.

“At that point, we had our kitchens and volunteers in place but we had no product. That’s when the community really stepped up,” says Rademacher, who had set up a Facebook page for volunteers. “I would just post, ‘I need someone to go to this place and get this product and find a way to take it to that kitchen.’ And almost instantly, I’d have someone volunteer for the job. Every single person involved played a huge part in making our efforts effective.”

With all the elements in place, Rademacher and her team from the Facebook page (which now has over 1,300 members) dove into action and in the week they’ve been in operation she estimates they’ve fed well over 10,000 people.

“I feel emotionally drained just from seeing and experiencing people receive these meals and them crying. They’re crying because they’re grateful and that just tugs at my heartstrings like crazy,” she says. “I’ve been cooking since I was little and it’s always made my heart happy to cook for people because I know it makes them happy. I just did this because it felt like all I could do to help. I had to do something.”

And while much of the city attempts to return to normal life, Rademacher says her team is not slowing down the operation anytime soon.

“We plan to continue delivering meals over the next few weeks because what we found out is a lot of these first responders and firefighters haven’t even been back to their homes yet. It will be a week or so until they’ll be going home to assess the damage,” she says. “So we are thinking of them. They took care of us during our time of need, and now we are making sure we are taking care of them.”

To get involved, visit Rademacher’s Facebook group or donate to their GoFundMe page.