4 Tips on How to Make Safe Slime at Home

Homemade slime is all the craze among kids, but much like any do-it-yourself toy, the gooey concoction comes with risks.

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Kathleen Quinn, of Rockland, Massachusetts, suffered second-and third degree burns after making the slime with Elmer’s Glue, water and the household cleaner Borax, CBS News reports.

Doctors told the family that Borax caused the injuries, according to CBS.

Although Borax is usually used as a key ingredient in homemade slime, Consumer Reports Scientific Officer James Dickerson told PEOPLE the household cleaner should not be used in “projects like making slime.”

“It’s a material that is known to be an irritant to the eyes and to the breathing passages and nasal cavities, respiratory tracts. And it can be an irritant to skin,” Scientific Officer James Dickerson said.

Some slime-makers have come up with substitutes for the harmful cleaner, uploading YouTube tutorials of safe ways to make the toy.

Here are a few safe ways to make slime — and what to do after playing with the goo.

Throw Out the Borax and Use Food Products

One YouTuber used yogurt, cornstarch and food coloring to make light green slime — forgoing products like laundry detergent, Borax, glue and baking soda.

Another slimer used potato starch, sugar and food coloring to make an edible “cotton candy” concoction.

Other tutorials featured salt, Nutella and even marshmallows in place of the cleaner.

If You Decide to Use Borax, Dilute It with Water!

Doctors told Kathleen that extended exposure to Borax caused her burns, noting that the substance was likely not properly diluted.

When using Borax and other liquid cleaners, be sure to weaken the substance using generous amounts of water.

Don’t Make Slime Unsupervised

Some slime tutorials feature use of an oven or microwave when making the concoction, so the safest way to make the goo is with a trusted adult.

Wash Your Hands After Playing with Slime

Since most ingredients in the slime — like baking soda, laundry detergent or Borax — could cause irritation to the eyes, be sure to wash your hands after handling the stretchy toy.