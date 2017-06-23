Swim as Fast as You Can

Although shark attacks are very rare, beach season is heating up, so PEOPLE spoke with Larry Cahoon, professor of biology and marine biology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, about what do to if you come face-to-face with a shark.

"People say to swim slowly back to shore, but what is that going to do? Swim to shore as fast as you can. A shark that means to eat you will keep coming," Larry Cahoon, professor of biology and marine biology at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, tells PEOPLE. "You need to call for help. People who survive all but the least damaging shark attacks got immediate help from others.”