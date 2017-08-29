Houston Police Officer, 60, Drowns in Floodwaters While Driving to Duty Just 2 Days Before His Birthday

The body of a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was found drowned by the devastating floodwaters caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, died Sunday morning while driving in a patrol car to his station in downtown Houston. During a press conference on Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Perez left his home in heavy rain around 4:30 a.m., and drove about two-and-a-half hours trying to find a way to get to headquarters. After determining there was no safe route, Perez followed protocol and made his way to another station in Kingwood.

Confirming death of @houstonpolice Sgt. Steve Perez, 60, on Sunday; caught in floodwaters while driving to duty. #hero #HarveyFlood — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

“Being the dedicated professional this man was, he followed our protocol which was to go to a secondary location, the nearest location he could get to,” Acevedo said.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

Officers realized the next day that Perez had not shown up to either station, and they combed a search area that led them to Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8. A drive team volunteer search and rescue force joined the search for Perez, but because of the dangerous waters, they weren’t able to recover his body until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Heavy rain, dark roadways, who knows what else he saw,” Acevedo said.

.@ArtAcevedo gets emotional describing the loss of one of his officers who died in the floodwaters Sunday https://t.co/EHZp5Dar4j #RIP pic.twitter.com/TJ9fO2mng2 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 29, 2017

During the conference, Acevedo emotionally reflected on Perez, stating, “Steve is one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met.” Perez leaves behind a wife, son and daughter, and was going to turn 61 in two days.

Acevedo added that Perez’s family asked him not to go to work that day, but he said, “We’ve got work to do.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houstonians should celebrate Perez’s life, and be proud of the work he did. “Sergeant Perez fulfilled his purpose,” he tweeted. “His mission is complete. This city ought to celebrate his life.”

Perez’s passing brings the death toll in the wake of Hurricane Harvey to 15.