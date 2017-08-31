Houston Officer Reunites Mom and Baby Separated During Flood with the Help of Social Media

A Houston mom who was separated from her baby girl during the floods reunited with her daughter thanks to one police officer and thousands of strangers.

Da’Jauh Hennix was wading in water up to her neck and holding her 8-month-old daughter, Paige, above her head after fleeing her mom’s flooded house earlier this week, according to WUSA.

It was in that panicked moment that Cpl. Reed Clark of the Harris County Constable’s Office Precinct spotted them as he piloted a personal watercraft on the street.

“I heard people screaming, ‘Baby!’ ” Clark told the news outlet. “She was holding the baby up and then the water would come up and you could see her neck and her head come under the water and she was trying to get to higher ground.”

As he came closer, he picked up Paige and told Hennix that her baby would be in a black truck at the front of the road.

But when Hennix got to dry land, she couldn’t find them. Hours passed and she was still searching for the officer and her daughter.

“I was panicking, I was crying. My mom, she was scared and crying as well,” Hennxi said.

Hennix decided to take her search to Facebook. Clark had thought to do the same thing after he was unable to find Hennix himself. He posted a picture of the girl, which was shared 32,000 times and viewed more than 2.6 million times.

Hennix was soon reunited with Paige who was peacefully sleeping — safe, dry and fed with a new blanket.

“She is the perfect example of a great mother,” Clark told the news outlet. “She didn’t say help me one bit, she handed her baby over and said, ‘Help my baby, get my baby out of here.’ “