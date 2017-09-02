Harrowing Images from One Houston Man’s Mission to Save Hurricane Harvey Flooding Victims

Door-to-Door Service

The waters were rising fast and the currents were moving swiftly, so we had to pull right up to people's front doors to get them.

There were many times I had to think, "I'm not sure the boat is going to make it. Is it safer for this person to stay put?" But we were just on the first days of the storm and the water was still rising so we had no idea what was going to happen. We just knew we had to get as many people out as possible.