Those Hot Florida Cops Are Posing for a Calendar for Hurricane Relief After Steaming Up Social Media with Photo

Ask and you shall receive!

Officers with Florida’s Gainesville Police Department nearly broke the Internet earlier this week when a photo of a handsome trio on duty during Hurricane Irma went viral.

Now, after thousands of comments, the department’s cops will pose in a calendar — to raise funds for hurricane relief, of course.

Right now the internet wants more photos of them. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 14, 2017

The news broke on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, when the department directed a photo of the officers at Ellen DeGeneres. She responded: “Right now the internet wants more photos of them.”

“That’s easy,” the department replied to the comedian and talk show host. “The calendar is already in the works … with pre-orders coming soon. We want to get funds rolling to #Irma victims quickly.”

On Sunday, the Florida-area department posted a Facebook photo of Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering, writing, “Part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma.”

Two days later, the department had to update their post after receiving more than 110,000 comments, over 280,000 likes and more than 170,000 shares — all demanding cops release a calendar (and asking about the relationship status of the three officers).

“Y’all should do a calendar, where you’re half dressed, for charity,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I’m Charity and I approve this message.”

The comments continued to pour in: “I ‘liked’ the Gainesville police page just because I wanna know when the calendar comes out….. all the way from northern British Columbia CANADA,” another social media user wrote.

Department officials played along, revealing that while Officers Nordman and Hamill are single, Officer Rengering is single.

“We are dying with the comments,” officials wrote in an update. “You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them,” the post read.”

Much to the excitement of women online, the department later posted another photo of one of their cops, Officer Hatcher.

“I’m convinced this police department is fake and this is actually an ad for Magic Mike 3,” a commenter wrote under Hatcher’s photo.