Homeless N.Y.C. Girl Scouts Troop Holds First-Ever Cookie Sale with Goal of 6,000 Boxes

Girl Scout Troop 6000, a homeless shelter-based troop in New York City, is holding their first-ever cookie sale!

The more than 20 members – who hail from shelters in the Queens area – are currently selling cookies, including Thin Mints and Samoas, at Kellogg’s NYC, a cereal cafe located in Manhattan’s Union Square.

And in honor of their troop number, the young girls have set a sale goal of 6000 boxes.

“The biggest impact that we see and when you talk to the girls you’ll hear them say is that they belong to something, they have a sisterhood within the other Girl Scouts,” Meredith Maskara, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, told ABC News on Wednesday. “They talk to other girls who may be in their same situation who feel alone, and they feel like they have a stronger sense of community and belonging overall.”

Your daily dose of inspiration: The Girl Scouts of Troop 6000, the first homeless shelter-based troop in New York City, hope to sell 6,000 boxes of cookies during their first-ever cookie sale. https://t.co/nq97qHGh4V pic.twitter.com/qjumHbaqmX — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2018

Troop 6000 was formed in March 2017 by the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Homeless Services with the goal of reaching 500 girls and women at 15 shelters.

The group was also the same Girl Scout troop that received a surprise donation of $56,000 from Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show in December 2017.

Troop 6000 will be selling cookies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, April 13.