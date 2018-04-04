High School Senior Has the Best Reaction After Opening Her College Acceptance Letter

A high school senior had a heartwarming reaction to receiving an acceptance letter to the college of her dreams—and her mother couldn’t get enough of it.

Fiona Kida from Franklin, Tennesee, was beaming with delight in January 2015 when she found out she got into the University of Southern California. After opening the letter, the excited teenager repeatedly screamed, “Oh my God!” and as her mom recorded the moment. In the background, her father seemed confused over all the commotion —and even poked fun at her jumping up and down in the kitchen. And her proud mom couldn’t stop recording as Fiona let the life-changing news sink in.

In footage from PEOPLE’s video series, The Upbeat, in association with Citi, Fiona is seen running to her father and pointing at the letter that she places in front of him.

“Oh my God! Look at it!” Fiona says as her father does his best to remain calm and cool. “Oh my God, oh my God, dad, you don’t know!”

She then excitedly exclaims she’s taking the whole family out to dinner.

Looking back on the big day, Fiona says: “I got the most beautiful news, I got into my dream school. The University of Southern California, and more importantly, the School of Cinematic Arts in USC! I cannot believe [it] happened.

“Honestly, I think it was just a miracle.”