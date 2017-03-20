High School Senior Asks Best Friend’s Little Sister with Down Syndrome to Prom

A high school senior in Newton, Kansas, made sure his “promposal” was a special one.

Shaedon Wedel asked his best friend’s little sister, Carlie Wittman, who has Down syndrome to the dance — and the heartwarming moment was captured on video.

When 15-year-old Wittman walked out the front door, she started jumping up and down when she saw Shaedon walking toward her.

The heartfelt moment was posted on Twitter and has since been shared over 110,000 times with half a million likes.

Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3 — Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017

“It was really neat to see all the positivity coming out of it,” Wedel told KWCH. “I didn’t do it for the publicity and stuff, I did it to make her happy. She deserves a lot.”

The front of his shirt read “I know I’m NACHO your typical Dorito but…” and on t”I’m going the back “to be CHEESY and ask: will you go to prom with me?”

“Knowing her for seven years now, she’s brought nothing but joy to my life. Anyone who’s ever around her, she makes them laugh, she always has a smile on her face. She’s amazing,” said Wedel.