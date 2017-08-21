Heroic 10-Year-Old Boy Helps Mom Deliver and Rescue His Baby Brother: ‘Just Tell Me What I Need to Do’

A young boy came to the rescue of his mother and baby brother when she unexpectedly went into labor on August 11 in Sulphur, Louisiana.

“My water broke and I looked down and my son’s feet were hanging out,” Ashly Moreau, who was just 34 weeks pregnant when she started to give birth in the bathroom of her home, told KPLC.

Moreau was experiencing a “breech birth,” which occurs when a baby hasn’t moved its head toward the birth canal. When the baby’s body comes out before its head, there’s a risk that its shoulders can become wedged between the mother’s pelvis or the umbilical cord can become pinched, inhibiting the flow of blood and oxygen to the baby, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Moreau’s husband had just left to work, and she was home alone with her 11-month-old daughter and 10-year-old son, Jayden Fontenot. Moreau called out to her son, who ran next door to his grandmother’s house and called the police. By then, Moreau was bleeding out on the bathroom floor and needed immediate help.

Fortunately, Fontenot stepped up despite the pressure.

“When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, ‘okay mom, just tell me what I need to do,’ ” Moreau said. “He didn’t look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said okay I’m going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he’s breeched and he can’t breathe.”

Fontenot said even he was surprised by how he responded to the situation.

“I wasn’t even thinking, I was amazed,” Fontenot told the news station. “I had to pull him by the legs — not hard, gently.”

Yet, the family wasn’t in the clear just yet. While Fontenot was successful in the delivery, the baby was still in danger.

“It didn’t look like [the baby] was breathing,” Moreau said. “His feet were purple.”

Again, Fontenot sprang into action and retrieved a nasal aspirator from the kitchen and used it to clear the infant’s nose—saving his brother’s life. Emergency services arrived shortly after and transported both Moreau and her infant to the hospital, where they recovered.

Moreau said that doctors believe that if Fontenot hadn’t come to the rescue, the baby wouldn’t have recovered and Moreau would have bled out.

“I don’t think he understands how heavy this is,” Moreau told KPLC. “He saved me and his brother’s life. He is my hero.”