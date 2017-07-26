Heartwarming Photo Shows Elderly Man Feeding His Wife Ice Cream on a Hot Day

When the love between two people is real, you can find it anywhere, even in the parking lot of a restaurant on a hot summer day.

On July 24, Pastor Brent Kelley, 34, took his children out to a local Sonic in Franklin, Tennessee, when he noticed a tender moment occurring in a car next to his: an elderly man was spoon-feeding his wife cold ice cream as she sat in the passenger seat of their car.

“So today, I took the kids to the pool and we stopped for ice cream on the way home,” Kelley wrote on Facebook. “When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting out side his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream who also looked in her late eighties. He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98-degree temperature. It was a beautiful display of love.”

Kelley snapped a photograph of the scene, and would soon find out that this act of love would not only touch his heart, but the hearts of hundreds of thousands more.

Since Monday, the photo has garnered almost 400,000 likes and over 53,000 comments on Facebook, and Kelley—a pastor at Ignite Ministries in Nashville—wrote in a post that he’s received thousands of friend requests and notifications.

“A beautiful amazing man,” Facebook user, Sandy Devine, commented. “Someone for boys to look up to.”

Kristin Eschenfelder tagged her husband in a comment and asked, “Will you feed me my ice cream in 50 years?”

According to WKRN, this isn’t the first time the couple have been noticed, and locals submitted their own pictures of the couple. They all feature the same man, at the same drive-in, kneeling down and feeding his wife. While we may not know much about the couple as of now, we know this for sure: they sure do love each other, and they must really like Sonic!