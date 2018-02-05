Florida Family Devastated After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies From the Flu 2 Days After Becoming Ill

A 12-year-old Florida boy spent the weekend of January 20th playing with his older brother, but just two days later, the seemingly healthy middle schooler died from the flu.

Dylan’s father, Sergio Winnik, told The Palm Beach Post that his son had a 102-degree fever the night before he died that dropped to 98 degrees after taking fever-reducing medication.

Sergio said his son seemed okay the following morning, on January 23, and ate waffles for breakfast. But he decided to stay home from school while his father attended his naturalization ceremony to become a U.S. citizen on the South Florida Fairgrounds.

Sergio said he tried calling his son an hour later, but he didn’t pick up. When he called a neighbor to check on him, she walked in and found him unresponsive.

“This is completely unreal,” Dylan’s 16-year-old brother, Sebastian Roa, told CBS Miami, adding that the weekend before, the brothers rode their bikes together and tossed around a football. “Healthy 12-year-old boy just gone. No family should feel the pain that we’re going through right now.”

In a frantic 11-minute 911 call, The Palm Beach Post reports that the emergency call began with a woman asking for a Spanish translator.

“She said there’s a little boy who lost consciousness and he appears to be dead,” a translator told the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

The caller said that his nose was bleeding, he wasn’t breathing and at 12:31 p.m., an official confirmed he had died.

The Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that while they were awaiting final confirmation, preliminary findings by the State Health Laboratory using real-time polymerase chain reaction testing confirmed Dylan died from influenza B. Dylan had not gotten a flu shot, according to the family.