Elderly Kentucky Couple Remarries 50 Years After Divorce to 'Walk the Last Mile Together'

Harold Holland and Lillian Barnes divorced half a century ago — now, they’re heading down the aisle again.

“We decided we want to walk the last mile together,” Holland, 83, told the Lexington Herald Leader.

They originally married in 1955 after meeting at a restaurant in Salt Lick, and had five children —Miriam, Timothy, Mark, Laura and Larry —before calling it quits in 1967, according to the publication.

“It was 100 percent my fault,” Harold admitted, noting that he worked too much and often left Barnes to care for the children and manage their home.

Holland and Barnes, 78, went their separate ways and remarried. But both their spouses died in 2015, according to the Leader.

They came together a few years later at a family reunion, and the romance was rekindled. By December 2017, the love birds were discussing marriage.

Now, their grandson Joshua Holland, a minister from New Orleans, is set to perform their wedding ceremony on April 14.

Holland says he’ll do things differently this time around.

“We’ll go do whatever we want to, whenever we want to do it,” Holland told the Leader. “I’ll take her wherever she wants to go.”

As for Barnes, she told the publication that she and Holland have a lot in common — even though he “didn’t think I’d ever speak to him again.”

She added: “He got fooled.”

Holland chimed in.

“I don’t think we ever lost that love, to tell you the truth,” he said.