Hard-Working Janitor Receives Fluffy Surprise From His Coworkers for His Birthday

Jason Duaine Hahn
February 07, 2018 11:54 AM

Coworkers of a friendly janitor banded together to bring him some birthday cheer.

Floyd Green has worked at a bank in Howard County, Texas, for more than three decades. He only works on Tuesdays and Fridays, but he has made a lasting impact on those who work with him. The bank’s posterity crew teamed up to pitch in to get Green a new furry companion, just in time for his birthday.

In The Upbeat, a new video series from PEOPLE, presented by Citi, Green is seen walking into a room while being filmed by his colleagues. On the table in front of him is a box that his co-workers tell him to open, and when he does, he laughs with surprise when he finds a tiny Yorkie puppy inside. But in his shock, Green didn’t realize the puppy was for him,

”What is it?” Green asks, before asking whose puppy it was.

“It’s a she,” a staffer says. “She is yours.”

Green couldn’t contain his excitement, and he held his new puppy close.

”Really?” he says. “Thank you!”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now